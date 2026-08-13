What are the top headlines of today, August 13, 2026 ?

1) Tamil Nadu attracts over Rs 1 lakh crore investments in first 100 days, says TN government

The Tamil Nadu government has attracted investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore within the first 100 days of assuming office, with Rs 1,02,514 crore in investments committed and employment opportunities for 1,21,788 people, according to the State government.

2) Two dead in firecracker factory blast in Sivakasi

Two workers were killed in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi on Thursday.

3) 11 hurt as church roof falls on workers in Thoothukudi

Eleven workers sustained grievous injuries after a portion of a roof collapsed while construction work was underway at a church in Vellapatti village in Thoothukudi district on Thursday (August 13) afternoon.

4) Teacher booked for allegedly beating 10 female students in TN govt school

A case has been registered against a 44-year-old government school teacher for allegedly beating 10 Class 10 female students with a cane, leaving them with severe hand injuries and unable to write their exams, police said on Thursday.

5) 9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for illegal fishing

Nine Indian fishermen were arrested and their trawler seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in the island nation's waters, authorities said on Thursday.