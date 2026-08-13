What are the top headlines of today, August 13, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (August 13, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu attracts over Rs 1 lakh crore investments in first 100 days, says TN government
The Tamil Nadu government has attracted investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore within the first 100 days of assuming office, with Rs 1,02,514 crore in investments committed and employment opportunities for 1,21,788 people, according to the State government.
2) Two dead in firecracker factory blast in Sivakasi
Two workers were killed in a massive explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi on Thursday.
3) 11 hurt as church roof falls on workers in Thoothukudi
Eleven workers sustained grievous injuries after a portion of a roof collapsed while construction work was underway at a church in Vellapatti village in Thoothukudi district on Thursday (August 13) afternoon.
4) Teacher booked for allegedly beating 10 female students in TN govt school
A case has been registered against a 44-year-old government school teacher for allegedly beating 10 Class 10 female students with a cane, leaving them with severe hand injuries and unable to write their exams, police said on Thursday.
5) 9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for illegal fishing
Nine Indian fishermen were arrested and their trawler seized by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in the island nation's waters, authorities said on Thursday.
6) Jharkhand exam stir: FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with Aug 10 march to assembly
The police on Thursday registered an FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with the August 10 march to the Jharkhand assembly over alleged recruitment examination irregularities in the state, a senior officer said.
7) Ukraine's drones hit major Russian refinery 800 miles from border, sparking fire
Ukrainian drones struck a major refinery deep inside Russia, military officials said Thursday, the fourth in three days in Kyiv's monthslong campaign to choke Moscow's vital oil sector.
8) UNSC sanctions report says Red Fort attack 'officially attributed' to Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent
The Red Fort terror attack in New Delhi in November last year has been “officially attributed” to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to a new report from a UN Security Council body monitoring counter-terrorism sanctions.
9) Air India to test all pilots for drugs after captain tests positive for marijuana
Air India and Air India Express will begin mandatory psychoactive substance testing of all their pilots on Thursday, expanding checks beyond regulatory requirements, following the captain of a Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost altitude tested positive for marijuana, according to sources.
10) Karnataka bandh against Cauvery water release to TN evokes mixed response
The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj on Thursday against the Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu evoked mixed response, with intense protests in Mandya and preventive detentions at several places, while life remained unaffected in major urban centers like Bengaluru and Mysuru as organisations that had backed the agitation initially, later withdrew support.
11) Mumbai landslide death toll reaches 8; NDRF calls off search-and-rescue operations
The death toll in the landslide in Mumbai's Sakinaka area rose to eight on Thursday with the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old man from the rubble, officials said.
12) Register case against those who purified stage after my speech in Haldwani: Kharge
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday alleged that people associated with the BJP purified the stage at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand where he had made a speech.
13) Have agreed in principle to give railway travel concessions to acid attack victims, Centre tells SC
The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has agreed in principle to formulate a policy for granting railway travel concessions to acid attack survivors to enable them to travel to well-equipped hospitals in cities for periodic treatment.