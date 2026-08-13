9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for illegal fishing

The fishermen were arrested near Urumalei Point in Talaimannar on Wednesday night, the Navy said.

According to a Navy release, the trawler had allegedly crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) into Sri Lankan waters and was engaged in bottom trawling when it was seized.

"The apprehended fishermen (nine) and the fishing trawler will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for onward legal proceedings,” it said.