Register case against those who purified stage after my speech in Haldwani: Kharge

Kharge, who is also the Congress President, demanded that cases should be registered, under the Untouchability Act, against those who purified the stage in Haldwani, and they should be arrested and sent to jail.

Kharge said this act was also condemned by Union Minister J P Nadda.

The House also witnessed sloganeering by members from the Opposition as well as Treasury benches.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Nadda said BJP does not subscribe to such activities and the incident will be investigated.

Earlier when the House met on the last day of the monsoon session, Kharge said he did not name any religion or section of society, yet people associated with the BJP carried out "purification" of the stage.

The Congress President said he had addressed a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani.

"I only spoke about the problems of the people," he said.

He further said that the BJP people later performed a havan there and carried out the purification of the stage.

"Is this the way democracy works? How are you protecting the Constitution?," Kharge asked.

He also said he does not intend to politicise the issue, but they have "insulted" him by purifying the stage.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan asked Nadda to respond to the matter raised by Kharge.