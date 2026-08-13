Karnataka bandh against Cauvery water release to TN evokes mixed response

In Mandya, the epicentre of the Cauvery agitation, farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged protests at Sanjay Circle and other locations. Protesters carried empty pots and horse gram, shouting slogans such as "our water, our right," and blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway.

The horse gram was used as a symbol of the alternative crop farmers may be forced to grow instead of paddy because of the lack of water. One protester appealed to the government to not release even a drop of water to Tamil Nadu and urged it to defy the CWRC and CWMA orders.

Protesters described the directions to release water as a death warrant for farmers and criticised successive governments for allegedly "failing" to protect Karnataka's interests in the Cauvery dispute.

They also invoked former chief ministers D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa while demanding that the state government take a firm stand against the water-sharing directions.

Another protester alleged that successive governments had "failed" to find a permanent solution despite spending thousands of crores of rupees on legal battles over the sensitive inter-state river-sharing dispute.

In Mysuru, the bandh largely remained confined to protests. Bus services from the suburban bus stand to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the state were operated normally.

Commercial establishments--shops and hotels remained open as usual, while autorickshaws and taxis also operated without any disruption.

Police detained pro-Kannada activists who attempted to block buses near the suburban bus stand.

The protesters raised slogans against the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments and demanded that no Cauvery water be released to TN.

Karnataka Sene district president Tejas Lokesh Gowda said the government should not yield to Tamil Nadu's pressure on the Cauvery issue. He demanded that the Centre mediate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and convene a meeting of the two chief ministers (Shivakumar and C Joseph Vijay) to find a permanent solution.

He also sought a scientific water-sharing formula for years of low rainfall and urged Shivakumar to immediately convene an all-party meeting.

In the state capital, the bandh had little impact in the morning. State-owned BMTC and KSRTC buses operated normally from Kempegowda bus station, with police personnel were deployed across the platforms as a precaution.

Police conducted rounds to prevent attempts to stop buses or incidents such as stone-pelting.

Schools, colleges and universities in Bengaluru also functioned normally.

At Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli, there was no impact of the bandh.

Hail taxi riders, airport taxis and KSTDC taxis operated normally, and passengers continued to arrive and depart without disruption. CISF and state police maintained tight security as a precaution.

Hassan also reported normal life. Bus, auto and other transport services operated as usual, while shops and other establishments remained open.

Ballari reported lukewarm response to the bandh, with normal activities continuing.

Police maintained a tight vigil and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to create trouble. Protests were expected to remain largely symbolic with organisations planning to submit memoranda.