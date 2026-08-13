UNSC sanctions report says Red Fort attack 'officially attributed' to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent

A deadly and high-intensity explosion had rocked the Red Fort area in New Delhi, killing about 15 people and injuring many more. The explosion had ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station.

The report, published on Monday, said that "AQIS continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity.

"AQIS established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS,” the 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted to the Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee concerning ISIL and Al-Qaeda said.