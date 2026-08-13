Jharkhand exam stir: FIR against 300 unnamed people in connection with Aug 10 march to assembly

He said the case was lodged based on the complaint of a magistrate, who was deployed near the Assembly during the students’ march.

“No detention or arrest was made in connection with the case. Video clips are being scanned to identify miscreants and take further action,” Kumar added.

Earlier, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri and SP Rakesh Ranjan had said that the administration will analyse CCTV footage to identify miscreants who disrupted the "peaceful" students’ protests on August 10.