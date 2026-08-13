Have agreed in principle to give railway travel concessions to acid attack victims, Centre tells SC

The top court asked the Centre to consider the issue of granting travel concessions to acid attack survivors “liberally”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, appearing for the Ministry of Railways, and asked her to file the draft policy on record within six weeks.

At the outset, the law officer said that a meeting has been held and it has been decided in principle that the acid attack survivors can be given railway concessions. She said the Centre proposes to extend the benefit under the "patient category" as it has reservations about placing acid attack survivors in a separate category among persons with disabilities.

“I can inform that they will put the acid attack victims in the patient category… because they have some reservations about putting them under the disabled category as others in that disabled category are not given railway concessions,” she added.