Tamil Nadu attracts over Rs 1 lakh crore investments in first 100 days, says TN government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has attracted investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore within the first 100 days of assuming office, with Rs 1,02,514 crore in investments committed and employment opportunities for 1,21,788 people, according to the State government.
At the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave held in Chennai on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, 97 MoUs were signed involving investments of Rs 67,452 crore and employment for 1,06,998 people.
The government said that, including the MoUs signed prior to Thursday's conclave, the total investment commitments during the first 100 days stood at Rs 1,02,514 crore. The projects are expected to create 1,21,788 jobs.
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for eight projects involving Rs 4,476 crore investment and 5,074 jobs, and inaugurated five projects involving Rs 2,676 crore investment and 1,550 jobs.
He also inaugurated completed projects and 13 new buildings worth Rs 777.74 crore under SIPCOT, TIDCO, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited and Tamil Nadu Industrial Housing Development.
Among the major investment proposals, Skyroot Aerospace will invest Rs 250 crore in Thoothukudi to establish a private orbital launch vehicle manufacturing facility, creating 500 jobs. Agnikul Cosmos will invest Rs 400 crore for a reusable liquid-propulsion launch vehicle facility, generating 1,500 jobs.
Ultraviolette will establish an electric two-wheeler manufacturing plant in Krishnagiri with an investment of Rs 779 crore and create 4,000 jobs. US-based Super Micro will invest Rs 477 crore in Chennai for a server manufacturing and integration centre.
Japan's YKK will establish a zipper and fastening products manufacturing facility in Tiruvallur with an investment of Rs 1,651 crore and employment for 4,316 people. JK Tyre will invest Rs 5,143 crore in expanding its tyre manufacturing facility in Kancheepuram, creating 3,510 jobs.
German automobile major Daimler will invest Rs 4,000 crore to expand its manufacturing and R&D centre at Oragadam, while Australian-based Avid Group has proposed investments of Rs 7,000 crore over five years in urban infrastructure, tourism, healthcare and mining equipment manufacturing.
The government also signed seven institutional MoUs with organisations from Kazakhstan, New Zealand and Russia covering trade, investment, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and semiconductor skill development.
Among the completed projects inaugurated was a Rs 350-crore tissue paper commercial production facility of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited at Mondipatti in Tiruchirappalli. A Rs 250-crore aerospace hub developed by TIDCO at Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram was also inaugurated. The Chief Minister also distributed appointment orders to 20 persons selected for various positions in nine industrial companies.