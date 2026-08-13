Tamil Nadu attracts over Rs 1 lakh crore investments in first 100 days, says TN government

At the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave held in Chennai on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, 97 MoUs were signed involving investments of Rs 67,452 crore and employment for 1,06,998 people.

The government said that, including the MoUs signed prior to Thursday's conclave, the total investment commitments during the first 100 days stood at Rs 1,02,514 crore. The projects are expected to create 1,21,788 jobs.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for eight projects involving Rs 4,476 crore investment and 5,074 jobs, and inaugurated five projects involving Rs 2,676 crore investment and 1,550 jobs.