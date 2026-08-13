Mumbai landslide death toll reaches 8; NDRF calls off search-and-rescue operations

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it ended the search and rescue operations in consultation with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at around 1.25 pm, more than 33 hours after the incident.

Saddam Wazir Ali Khan was pulled out from the rubble and taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

The fire brigade and civic teams continued clearing the debris.

Seven injured persons were undergoing treatment at civic-run hospitals.

The landslide struck in the early hours of Wednesday when soil and boulders from the adjoining hillock fell on a row of shanties in Ashok Nagar in Sakinaka, located in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, following heavy rains.

The rescue operation was difficult as the access to the site was narrow which also restricted the use of heavy machinery, an official said.

Residents of adjoining shanties have been shifted to temporary accommodations arranged by the BMC.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde had on Wednesday announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 towards the medical treatment of each injured person.