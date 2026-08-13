Teacher held for allegedly beating 10 female students in TN govt school

The incident took place at a Government Higher Secondary School in V K Pudur near Surandai in Tenkasi district on July 20.

According to police, the accused, identified as Thenmaria Suganthi, was conducting a Class 11 session when she became enraged by noise emanating from an adjacent Class 10 room. She subsequently entered the classroom and severely caned the students.

Around 10 students sustained severe injuries to their hands and required immediate medical attention.