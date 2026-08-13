Ukraine's drones hit major Russian refinery 800 miles from border, sparking fire

Russia is one of the world's biggest energy producers, with oil providing an economic mainstay as its army tries to push deeper into Ukraine in a slow and costly advance more than four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

The attacks have dented Russia's refining capacity, bringing shortages at gas stations. Kyiv officials say the onslaught seeks to compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a peace deal. There is no sign that strategy is working.

Ukraine's General Staff said its forces struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining and petrochemical complex in Russia's republic of Bashkortostan overnight, causing a fire at the facility.

The complex, located southeast of Moscow about 1,300 km from Ukraine's border, is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical facilities, the General Staff said in a Telegram post.