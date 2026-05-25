What are the top headlines for today, May 25, 2026?

1. Petrol tops Rs 100 across most cities, diesel nears Rs 100 as prices raised for fourth time
Petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 on Monday, the fourth increase in less than two weeks that extended a delayed pass-through of soaring global crude oil costs triggered by the Iran conflict.
2. Vilathikulam student rape-murder: DNA test helps nail culprit Muneeswaran, court awards double death penalty
A special court in Thoothukudi on Monday sentenced Dharma Muneeswaran alias Maveeran (37) to death on two counts for the sexual assault and murder of a Class 12 student in Thoothukudi's Vilathikulam. The verdict comes within 75 days of the accused's arrest.
3. Three AIADMK MLAs join TVK as five legislators return to EPS camp
In a major political shift, three AIADMK MLAs from the C Ve Shanmugam camp resigned from the party and joined the ruling TVK, even as five other legislators from the same faction switched their support back to general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
4. Coimbatore rape-murder: Child's body handed over to father, say cops; mother alleges she was denied final farewell
The body of the 10-year-old girl, who was recently sexually assaulted and murdered near Sulur in this district, was handed over to the father, officials said on Monday. They were responding to the allegation of the victim's mother that her daughter's body was cremated without her consent.
5. Apple employee held for allegedly defamatory posts against CM Vijay over Coimbatore rape-murder case
An employee of Apple has been arrested for allegedly spreading defamatory content against Chief Minister Vijay in connection with the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore district.
6. Free entry for tourists at Kodaikanal forest sites till May 31
The Dindigul district administration has announced free entry to four major tourist attractions in Kodaikanal until May 31.
7. CUET-UG exams scheduled for May 28 postponed due to Bakrid; revised dates soon
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in both shifts following a change in the Bakrid holiday date.
8. CBI set to take over Twisha Sharma death probe, team sent to Bhopal
The CBI is set to take over the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, officials said on Monday.
9. Eight killed after SUV plunges into 1,000-foot gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad
Eight persons were killed after a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) plunged into a deep gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday.
10. Rubio downplays anti-India rhetoric row, says Trump a 'big fan' of Modi
President Donald Trump is a big fan of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, seeking to dismiss allegations of rising anti-India rhetoric in the US.
11. US making progress with Iran on Strait of Hormuz, but Trump remains cautious: Rubio
The US has made significant progress in negotiations with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but President Donald Trump is maintaining a cautious approach and will not accept a bad deal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday.
12. Uganda reports two new Ebola infections; case count rises to seven
Ugandan health authorities on Monday reported two new Ebola cases, bringing the number of infections to seven.