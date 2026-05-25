CUET-UG exams scheduled for May 28 postponed due to Bakrid; revised dates soon

In a public notice issued on Sunday, the NTA said the decision was taken in view of the Department of Personnel and Training's (DoPT) office memorandum issued on May 22 regarding the revised date of the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) holiday.

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the notice said.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official websites for updates and contact the NTA helpdesk for any clarification.