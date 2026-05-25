Petrol tops Rs 100 across most cities, diesel nears Rs 100 as prices raised for fourth time

"Mehangai Manav Modi strikes again," he said in the post. "For months, I had been warning of an impending economic storm. But Modi Ji, true to form, was busy with elections at the time and the moment the elections ended, he hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 8." And, this upward trend will only continue, he added. "'Mehangai manav' Modi has just one job: promises during elections, and attacking people's pockets at other times," Gandhi said.