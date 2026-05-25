Ugandan health officials report new Ebola virus infections, bringing cases to 7

All the cases are linked to the outbreak in neighbouring Congo, which appears to have started several days or weeks before Congolese authorities declared it on May 15.

A 59-year-old Congolese man was admitted to a hospital in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, on May 11, and died three days later, before it was known he was suffering from the Ebola virus. Two other Congolese nationals who sought medical care in Uganda later tested positive for Ebola.