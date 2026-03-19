Thoothukudi teen’s rape-murder suspect was out on bail in murder case

A missing case was registered on March 11, which was later altered to murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences offences upon the discovery of the body in the outskirts of Vedanatham village on the same day, the police said.

According to the police, there was no CCTV at the scene of crime, but they checked nearly 98 CCTV footage from surrounding areas, including the Kulathur-Kurukkusalai stretch, covering all en route villages. The police formed 10 special teams to track the suspect.