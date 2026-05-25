Kodaikanal: Entry to four tourist attractions free till May 31

According to a statement issued by District Collector S Saravanan, tourists can visit Pillar Rocks, Guna Cave, Pine Forest and Moir Point without paying any entry fee until the end of this month.

The decision comes amid a surge in summer tourist footfall and traffic congestion around popular destinations. As reported by PTI, the recently introduced QR code-based digital ticketing system had created bottlenecks on the single-lane roads leading to these attractions, resulting in long queues and delays.