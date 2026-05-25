Kodaikanal: Entry to four tourist attractions free till May 31

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul district administration has announced free entry to four major tourist attractions in Kodaikanal until May 31.
According to a statement issued by District Collector S Saravanan, tourists can visit Pillar Rocks, Guna Cave, Pine Forest and Moir Point without paying any entry fee until the end of this month.
The decision comes amid a surge in summer tourist footfall and traffic congestion around popular destinations. As reported by PTI, the recently introduced QR code-based digital ticketing system had created bottlenecks on the single-lane roads leading to these attractions, resulting in long queues and delays.
Following public complaints and a directive from the state government to streamline vehicular movement, the district administration has decided to suspend the collection and verification of entry fees for the remainder of the month.
The move is expected to reduce waiting times at forest checkpoints and improve traffic flow across the hill station.
The announcement has been welcomed by tourists, local tour operators and drivers who had been facing severe traffic delays during the holiday season.