US making progress with Iran on Strait of Hormuz, but Trump remains cautious: Rubio

The remarks by the US Secretary of State, currently on a four-day trip to India, came amid indications that the US and Iran are looking at a preliminary deal to reopen the shipping lane before hammering out a comprehensive peace agreement.

"Work is still in progress. We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today," he told a small group of reporters before leaving for Agra.

"So we have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of get the Strait open, enter into a very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters and hopefully we can pull it off," Rubio said.