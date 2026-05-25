Coimbatore rape-murder: Child's handed over to father, say cops; mother alleges she was denied final farewell

However, she said, the body was handed over to her husband's family after obtaining his signature post-autopsy. She alleged that the family took the body through the back door of the ESI Hospital in an ambulance without letting her see her daughter one last time, and cremated it at their native place in Salem.

The case involves the abduction, sexual assault, and murder of a 10-year-old minor girl. The child’s body was discovered on the shores of the Kannampalayam lake in Sulur with visible physical injuries on May 22. On May 23, the district police arrested two individuals in connection with the crime. One of the primary suspects has been identified as 33-year-old K Karthi, who was a neighbour of the family. The second suspect has been identified as R Mohan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay convened a high-level review meeting at the state Secretariat with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and the Advocate General pertaining to the case on Monday.