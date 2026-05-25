AIADMK turmoil deepens: Three MLAs cross over to TVK, 5 return to Palaniswami’s faction

The Shanmugam camp had earlier hoped for an invitation to join the TVK cabinet, but no offer was reportedly extended, causing disappointment among its MLAs. As internal discussions continued, reports emerged that some legislators were preparing to return to the Palaniswami camp and that efforts to reunite the two factions were underway.

Against this backdrop, five MLAs who had previously supported the Shanmugam camp—Anthiyur Haribaskar, Arcot SM Sugumar, Sankarankovil MLA Dileepan Jaishankar, Kangeyam MLA NS Natarajan, and Panruti MLA Mohan—met Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence and extended their support to him. This increased Palaniswami’s strength in the assembly from 22 to 27 MLAs, while the Shanmugam camp’s numbers declined.

The five MLAs later met Speaker Prabhakar and submitted a letter affirming their support for Palaniswami, while requesting reconsideration of their earlier vote in favour of the TVK government during the no-confidence motion.