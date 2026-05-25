Rubio downplays anti-India rhetoric row, says Trump a 'big fan' of Modi

The US Secretary of State is currently on a four-day trip to India that is aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.

"The President is a big fan of India, a big fan of Prime Minister Modi. I wouldn't be here if the President didn't want me to be here. He wouldn't have sent someone like Sergio (Gor) to be our ambassador, someone who's very close to the President," Rubio said.

Rubio said this when a journalist this morning asked about the controversy and suggested that perhaps the reporter on Sunday was referring to President Trump's controversial comments against Indians.