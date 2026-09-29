DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 29, 2026?

1. Fishermen stage protest against new Secretariat-Assembly project in Chennai

Fishermen across Chennai's coastal belt from Ennore to Kovalam are staging a protest here on Tuesday demanding that the state government immediately withdraw its proposal for Rs 1,200-crore Secretariat-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam in the city.

2. Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro fare to start at Rs 10, maximum Rs 40

The proposed Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani Metro stretch will have fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 40, according to the fare chart released for the 14.64-km Phase II corridor.

3. Neeru strikes first-ever women's trap gold at Asian Games, leads team to silver

Neeru Dhanda on Tuesday scripted history by becoming India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event here, smashing the continental record in the process.

4. Squash at Asian Games: Indian women beat Iran 3-0 to enter quarterfinals

The Indian women's squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match to progress to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

5. Tamil Nadu private bus operators defer one-day strike after government assurance

Private bus operators in Tamil Nadu have deferred their proposed 24-hour token strike scheduled from midnight on Tuesday following assurances from the state government that their key demands would be considered.