DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, September 29, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 28, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Fishermen stage protest against new Secretariat-Assembly project in Chennai
Fishermen across Chennai's coastal belt from Ennore to Kovalam are staging a protest here on Tuesday demanding that the state government immediately withdraw its proposal for Rs 1,200-crore Secretariat-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam in the city.
2. Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro fare to start at Rs 10, maximum Rs 40
The proposed Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani Metro stretch will have fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 40, according to the fare chart released for the 14.64-km Phase II corridor.
3. Neeru strikes first-ever women's trap gold at Asian Games, leads team to silver
Neeru Dhanda on Tuesday scripted history by becoming India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event here, smashing the continental record in the process.
4. Squash at Asian Games: Indian women beat Iran 3-0 to enter quarterfinals
The Indian women's squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match to progress to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
5. Tamil Nadu private bus operators defer one-day strike after government assurance
Private bus operators in Tamil Nadu have deferred their proposed 24-hour token strike scheduled from midnight on Tuesday following assurances from the state government that their key demands would be considered.
6. CWC meet: Cong calls SIR fraud exercise; plans pan-India stir against ‘compromised’ poll panel
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday deliberated on a host of burning issues concerning the 'irregularities' in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and vowed to launch nationwide protests against alleged malpractices by the Election Commission (EC).
7. Day 2 of hunger strike: No one from govt approached us, says lawyer of Sahil Wakode's parents
The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on Tuesday pressed for action against those responsible for his death, with their lawyer saying no government representative had approached them, as their hunger strike in Mumbai entered its second day.
8. 27 killed across Nepal due to rain-induced disasters in last few days: Authorities
At least 27 people have been killed in rain-induced disasters across Nepal since September 24, officials said on Tuesday. Four people remain missing and eight have been injured in incidents linked to heavy rainfall, including floods and landslides, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).
9. Top Maharashtra poll official seeks more powers for EROs to handle voter discrepancies
Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam has requested the Election Commission for changes in the ECINet software to allow Electoral Registration officers (EROs) to use their discretion regarding anomalies in electoral rolls, an official said on Tuesday.
10. 9 pc students reported suicidal thoughts, 34 pc felt like outsiders on campus: SC task force survey
About 15 per cent students in higher education institutions experienced a period in the previous six months when they felt overwhelmed or distressed, while nine per cent reported experiencing suicidal thoughts, according to a nationwide survey conducted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel examining student suicides.