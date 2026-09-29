9 pc students reported suicidal thoughts, 34 pc felt like outsiders on campus: SC task force survey

The survey findings, accessed by PTI, are expected to be part of the final report of the National Task Force (NTF) to address mental health concerns of students and prevent suicides in higher educational institutions (HEIs), which is expected to be submitted by October 31.

The survey findings assume significance in the wake of renewed debate on student suicides following the death of two students at IIT Delhi and Bombay which have led to widespread outrage.

The SC-appointed panel had earlier this year submitted an interim report in which it had noted that the experience of higher education for students has been found to be marked by "deep-rooted social discrimination, rampant sexual harassment in medical and engineering colleges; gender discrimination by faculty in medical, law and state universities, in terms of academic support, hostel curfews and moral policing; caste identification by NEET-UG and JEE ranks; caste-based humiliation and discrimination in terms of admission, grading, language gaps and faculty attention".

According to the survey conducted by the NTF with responses from over 2.43 lakh students, 67 per cent of which belonged to SC, ST and OBC category, about 34 per cent reported feeling like an outsider on campus to varying extent.