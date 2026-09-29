Top Maharashtra poll official seeks more powers for EROs to handle voter discrepancies

Referring to a news item in The Indian Express, which first reported the development, an official in the state poll body said the senior IAS officer made the request to the Commission in a letter sent on September 24.

The request has been accepted, the official told PTI.

“Chief electoral officers from all states do send their suggestions to the Commission frequently and it is nothing new,” the official said.

“The software is always centralised and notices are sent from there. We requested that EROs be allowed to take decisions on the notices regarding any discrepancy,” he said.