Squash at Asian Games: Indian women beat Iran 3-0 to enter quarterfinals

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna was declared the winner after her opponent Narges Soltani retired while trailing 5-11, 0-3 in the first singles.

Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then saw off Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead.