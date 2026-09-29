Neeru strikes first-ever women's trap gold at Asian Games, leads team to silver

This was after she carried India to a silver medal in the women's trap team event.

The 26-year-old from Haryana, who became the first Indian woman to win a World Cup gold medal in trap event at the Shotgun World Cup in Italy in July, won the gold here with a score of 28, surpassing the previous Asian Record of 24.

No Indian woman trap or skeet shooter has ever won an individual medal at Asian Games.

Randhir Singh had won India's historic individual gold in the men's individual trap event at the 1978 edition, while Ronjan Sodhi claimed the individual gold medal in the men's double trap event at the 2010 Games.

Neeru had qualified for the eight-shooter final after finishing as joint topper along with Qatar's Ray Bassil at 118, which is a qualification Games record.