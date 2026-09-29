Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro fare to start at Rs 10, maximum Rs 40

The fare from Poonamallee Bypass to Poonamallee Bus Stand is Rs 10, while journeys to several intermediate stations, including Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi and Kattupakkam, have been pegged at Rs 20.

The fare rises to Rs 30 for Iyyappanthangal and other stations towards Porur, while a journey to Vadapalani will cost Rs 40.

The Chennai Metro Rail sources confirm that the fare will be uploaded on the official website post inauguration.

The fare structure is expected to make the new corridor an important alternative for commuters travelling between the suburbs and central Chennai.

The Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani section forms part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase II, which will eventually connect Poonamallee Bypass with Lighthouse.