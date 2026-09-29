Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro fare to start at Rs 10, maximum Rs 40

CHENNAI: The proposed Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani Metro stretch will have fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 40, according to the fare chart released for the 14.64-km Phase II corridor.
The fare from Poonamallee Bypass to Poonamallee Bus Stand is Rs 10, while journeys to several intermediate stations, including Poonamallee Government Hospital, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi and Kattupakkam, have been pegged at Rs 20.
The fare rises to Rs 30 for Iyyappanthangal and other stations towards Porur, while a journey to Vadapalani will cost Rs 40.
The Chennai Metro Rail sources confirm that the fare will be uploaded on the official website post inauguration.
The fare structure is expected to make the new corridor an important alternative for commuters travelling between the suburbs and central Chennai.
The Poonamallee Bypass–Vadapalani section forms part of Corridor 4 of Chennai Metro Phase II, which will eventually connect Poonamallee Bypass with Lighthouse.
The operational stretch is around 14.6 km long and has 11 elevated stations.
The fare chart covers stations along the newly opened section, with the lowest fare applicable to short-distance travel and the maximum fare of Rs 40 for passengers travelling between the two terminal points.
The fare is expected to be particularly relevant for residents of Poonamallee, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam, Iyyappanthangal and Porur who currently depend heavily on road transport.
The proposed opening has also gained attention after months of delay. It is likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Poonamallee–Vadapalani stretch on October 11.
Reports said the Prime Minister was expected to take a train ride from Poonamallee to Porur during the inauguration.
The stretch had received the final approval of the Commissioner of Railway Safety in May, after earlier safety clearance and compliance with conditions. The line subsequently remained closed to passengers while awaiting an inauguration schedule.
Initial services are expected to operate at ten-minute intervals, with around 15 trains likely to be deployed on the route.
At Vadapalani, commuters will be able to connect with the existing Phase I Metro network, improving access towards other parts of the city.