27 killed across Nepal due to rain-induced disasters in last few days: Authorities

Four people remain missing and eight have been injured in incidents linked to heavy rainfall, including floods and landslides, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Twenty people were killed in landslides, four in floods and three in incidents related to heavy rainfall since September 24, the authority said.

The disasters affected 1,082 families and killed 114 livestock. They also completely destroyed 227 houses and partially damaged 142 others, while floods and landslides damaged 31 bridges.

According to the NDRRMA, 542 rain-induced disaster incidents were reported between September 24 and Sunday.

More than 100 mm of rain was recorded at 186 rainfall measurement stations across the country over the four-day period through September 27, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Dedhgaun in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East) at 544.2 mm, followed by 500.2 mm at Panchase in Kaski and 472 mm at Atraulitaar in Tanahun.

The heavy rainfall was associated with a low-pressure area near Uttar Pradesh in northern India and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal, according to the weather authorities.

The NDRRMA, through telecom service providers, sent flood-warning SMS alerts to more than 980,000 people.