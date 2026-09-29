Day 2 of hunger strike: No one from govt approached us, says lawyer of Sahil Wakode's parents

At Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, Sahil's parents Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, hailing from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, sat on a makeshift stage holding his photograph with a message seeking justice for him. A few others joined them at the site.

The family's lawyer, Nikhil Kamble, said no one from the government side has approached them so far.

Wakode (22), a second-year student, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18, hours after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.