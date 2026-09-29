Fishermen stage protest against new Secretariat-Assembly project

Citing apprehensions of widespread displacement and threat to their traditional fishing livelihoods, the fishermen say such a massive structure on over 24 acres land will destroy the traditional fishing grounds and public access to the sea.

Hundreds of members from the community including women sat in protest at Srinivasapuram Beach in Pattinapakkam (Foreshore Estate) while another section took out a black flag procession to draw the government's attention to their plight, amidst heightened police presence, barricaded areas and traffic diversions.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government had announced the plan to shift the power centre from the historic Fort St George to the sea-facing Pattinapakkam area and later issued a government order (GO) on September 8, 2026, granting in-principle approval to initiate the construction process for the new Secretariat-Assembly complex at Foreshore Estate.