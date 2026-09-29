Tamil Nadu private bus operators defer one-day strike after government assurance

Tamil Nadu Private Bus Owners Federation president K Thangaraj said in a statement on Tuesday that Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan and Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban had contacted the federation and assured them that their major demands would be considered.

“Based on the assurance given by the ministers, we have decided to defer the one-day token strike announced for Wednesday,” Thangaraj said.

The operators had announced the strike demanding revision of private bus fares and extension of the women’s free travel scheme to private buses with government subsidy.