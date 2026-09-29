CWC meet: Cong calls SIR fraud exercise; plans pan-India stir against ‘compromised’ poll panel

Addressing a press conference after the CWC meet, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal launched a scathing attack on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate sacking while alleging that he was acting at the behest of the Centre to deprive crores of voters their democratic right to cast a vote.

“The SIR is a complete fraud exercise. The CEC is completely compromised, the Election system is rigged, both the EVMs and the voters' lists are compromised -- designed to favour the BJP in elections,” Venugopal claimed.

He said that the Congress party will aggressively resist the ‘design to hijack’ the democracy and launch a pan-India protest soon, after consultation with the INDIA bloc partners.

“The democracy and the country are under threat under prevailing circumstances. We will fight tooth and nail and won’t let EC succeed in its designs,” he noted, while highlighting the Congress stir at more than 800 places in the last two-three days.