TN government issues GO for Rs 1,200-crore new Secretariat, Assembly complex in ‘Mylapore town’

The government order in this regard did not specify the exact location where the Rs 1,200-crore structure would come up.

According to the GO issued by Public Department Secretary E Sundaravalli, the government would fulfil Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcement in the Assembly to construct a new Secretariat and Assembly complex with 20 lakh sq ft of built-up area at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

“The government has identified 25.55 acres belonging to four departments Tamil Nadu Housing Board (22.89 acres), Greater Chennai Corporation (0.93 acre) and the Revenue Department (1.73 acres). The government has proposed to accord in-principle approval for the construction of a new Secretariat and Assembly building complex,” Sundaravalli said.