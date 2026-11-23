DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 23, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN CM Vijay holds discussion with AG, DGP on Thirupparankundram Deepam row
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held a crucial meeting at the Secretariat here with top legal and police officials to deliberate on the state government's next course of action over the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar atop Thirupparankundram in Madurai.
2. ‘Open channel with India on succession contingency planning to the Dalai Lama’
A US Congressional panel has recommended setting up of a senior-level channel with India for succession contingency planning to the 14th Dalai Lama, contending that China may turn the process into an international contest over legitimacy.
3. El Nino may trigger floods, landslides and avalanches in Hindu Kush Himalaya: Report
A strong El Nino could bring above-normal precipitation to parts of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, increasing the risk of floods, landslides and avalanches in Nepal during the winter season, according to a report.
4. Bisleri says packaged drinking water safe, claims referral lab found bromate within prescribed limit
A day after FSSAI ordered prosecution against Bisleri International, the company on Monday asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, and it will cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.
5. Tuticorin fishing boats return to sea after 10-day cyclone hiatus, fishermen seek Rs 5,000 relief
Over 200 mechanised fishing boats from Tuticorin ventured into the sea early on Monday after a 10-day break triggered by Cyclone Akvan, even as fishermen urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 in relief to tide over the monsoon-induced lean period.
6. Krishnasamy announces rally on Dec 7 to oppose Haasan's upcoming film's title 'Sandiyar'
Upping the ante against Kamal Haasan's upcoming film's title 'Sandiyar', Puthiya Tamilagam founder president K Krishnasamy on Monday said his party would take out a big rally from Rajarathinam Stadium to Shastri Bhavan in Chennai and stage a protest on December 7, and also submit a petition to the CBFC opposing the name and urging that it be dropped.
7. Kannur CPI (M) leader murder: Kerala court finds 3 BJP-RSS workers guilty, acquits 16
A local court on Monday found three BJP-RSS workers guilty and acquitted 16 others in the 2016 murder of CPI (M) leader C V Dhanaraj at Payyannur here.
8. Tata Steel to buy entire promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 15,510 cr, another 26 pc via open offer
Tata Steel on Monday said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for Rs 15,510 crore and plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore, a move that will increase the Tata group firm's downstream production capabilities three times.
9. SC suspends life sentence of Godhra convict, grants bail on medical grounds
The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of a man, convicted in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, on medical grounds.
10. SC directs EC to increase strength of West Bengal SIR tribunals, prioritise pleas against deletions
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission to increase the number of appellate tribunals hearing appeals arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal in consultation with the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.
11. Markets take heavy drubbing dragged by banks; Sensex plunges 1,484 pts, Nifty dives to 25,349.65
Benchmark indices fell sharply on Monday, with the Sensex crashing 1,484 points and the Nifty sliding below 25,350, dragged by bank stocks and profit-taking after a two-day rally.