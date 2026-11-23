1. TN CM Vijay holds discussion with AG, DGP on Thirupparankundram Deepam row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday held a crucial meeting at the Secretariat here with top legal and police officials to deliberate on the state government's next course of action over the Supreme Court's interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the pillar atop Thirupparankundram in Madurai.

2. ‘Open channel with India on succession contingency planning to the Dalai Lama’

A US Congressional panel has recommended setting up of a senior-level channel with India for succession contingency planning to the 14th Dalai Lama, contending that China may turn the process into an international contest over legitimacy.

3. El Nino may trigger floods, landslides and avalanches in Hindu Kush Himalaya: Report

A strong El Nino could bring above-normal precipitation to parts of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, increasing the risk of floods, landslides and avalanches in Nepal during the winter season, according to a report.

4. Bisleri says packaged drinking water safe, claims referral lab found bromate within prescribed limit

A day after FSSAI ordered prosecution against Bisleri International, the company on Monday asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, and it will cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.

5. Tuticorin fishing boats return to sea after 10-day cyclone hiatus, fishermen seek Rs 5,000 relief

Over 200 mechanised fishing boats from Tuticorin ventured into the sea early on Monday after a 10-day break triggered by Cyclone Akvan, even as fishermen urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 5,000 in relief to tide over the monsoon-induced lean period.

6. Krishnasamy announces rally on Dec 7 to oppose Haasan's upcoming film's title 'Sandiyar'

Upping the ante against Kamal Haasan's upcoming film's title 'Sandiyar', Puthiya Tamilagam founder president K Krishnasamy on Monday said his party would take out a big rally from Rajarathinam Stadium to Shastri Bhavan in Chennai and stage a protest on December 7, and also submit a petition to the CBFC opposing the name and urging that it be dropped.