"In view of the aforestated factual scenario, we are inclined to grant suspension of sentence to the petitioner only on medical grounds," the bench said.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze in Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots in the state.

Pada, who was arrested in March 2002 in connection with the case, had filed an application seeking bail on medical grounds.

The application was moved in his pending appeal challenging an October 2017 verdict of the Gujarat High Court, which upheld his conviction and life sentence in the case.

A trial court had in March 2011 convicted him and several others in the case.