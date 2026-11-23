“To carry out this policy and ensure US government readiness for the Dalai Lama’s succession, Congress should direct the Secretary of State to...establish a senior-level channel with the Government of India for succession contingency planning, including intelligence sharing on Chinese influence operations,” the report said.

It also asked the US Secretary of State to lead an internal interagency tabletop exercise on succession scenarios, with participation by the National Security Advisor, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Secretary of Defence.

The commission also asked the US secretary of state to conduct Track 1.5 and Track 2 dialogues and tabletop exercises with Indian counterparts on the political and security implications of succession scenarios.

The Commission also wanted the US to coordinate with allies and partners on a diplomatic response that denies international legitimacy to any successor selected by China.

It also wanted the US to Counter succession-related influence operations by strengthening the Central Tibetan Administration’s cybersecurity and resilience against China’s cyber and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled disinformation campaigns.

Set up by the Dalai Lama in 2011, the Gaden Phodrang trust will have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.