Mechanised boat operators, however, remained ashore for 10 days before setting sail early Monday from the Tuticorin Mechanised Boat Fishing Harbour. With fishing resuming after a 10-day gap, fishermen expressed optimism that the catch would be good.

Highlighting the recurring impact of the northeast monsoon, fishermen noted that rough seas and cyclonic systems between October and December steadily reduce their working days every year. In November alone, they were forced to stay off the sea for 17 days, severely affecting their livelihoods.

Fishermen urged the state government to enhance the financial assistance extended during the May fishing ban and lean fishing periods, and provide an additional Rs 5,000 to cover the three-month monsoon lean season.