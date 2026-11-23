Law minister R Nirmalkumar, Advocate General Vijay Narayan and Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal attended the consultation, which focused on legal and security measures ahead of the festival on Tuesday.

The apex court had issued an interim order allowing the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop pillar for one day on Karthigai Deepam.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, though the plea had not been listed for hearing on Monday.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Madurai ahead of the festival, with 100 police personnel deployed at Thirupparankundram.