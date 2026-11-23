A total of 20 BJP-RSS workers were named as accused in the case. However, the trial was completed against 19 of them as A-12, C Biju, also known as Churakkattu Biju, was later murdered.

The trial began on September 25, 2025.

The court examined 43 witnesses, while 177 documents and 33 material exhibits were produced during the proceedings.

The case was initially investigated by V Ramesan, then the Payyannur Circle Inspector. The investigation was later completed by M P Asad, who filed the chargesheet.

The murder case returned to the political spotlight recently after former CPI (M) district committee member V Kunhikrishnan alleged irregularities in the collection of funds raised in the name of Dhanaraj's "martyrdom."

Kunhikrishnan was later expelled from the party.

He subsequently won the Assembly election from Payyannur as an independent candidate backed by the Congress-led UDF.

Reacting to the verdict, Special Public Prosecutor C K Sreedharan told reporters that the prosecution would appeal against the acquittal of 16 persons.

He said the prosecution's chargesheet had clearly identified the first three accused -- Biju, Vipin and Vaishakh -- as those who inflicted around 37 serious injuries on Dhanaraj, leading to his death.

He welcomed the court's decision to convict the three.

Sreedharan alleged two conspiracy meetings were held before the murder of Dhanaraj.

Sreedharan said the court had referred to leniency while dealing with the case, and the prosecution would challenge the acquittal of eight accused who were allegedly present in the courtyard of Dhanaraj's house while the murder happened.

He also questioned the court's finding that the first witness was not credible.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the court had convicted three persons and acquitted the remaining 16, giving them the benefit of doubt.

He said the court had described the murder as brutal.

"We expected the government to appeal against the verdict and all those found guilty should be punished. We would examine the judgment and consult legal experts before deciding on the next course of action," he said.

MLA Kunhikrishnan said the conviction of some of the accused was a matter of relief.