The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99 despite a positive beginning. During the day, it dropped 1,523.83 points, or 1.81 per cent, to 82,395.88.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to end at 25,349.65.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel slumped 8.16 per cent after the firm said it has executed an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for Rs 15,510 crore and plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore, a move that will increase the Tata group firm's downstream production capabilities three times.

Also, Axis Bank was down 3.95 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.39 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.22 per cent, State Bank of India 2.91 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.52 per cent.