"In Tamil Nadu, everyone knows that the cinema creates political leaders. So, each and every move of the actors or the villains have an impact on society. Sandiyar is a very bad name...I don't know why Kamal Haasan repeatedly wants to promote it," he said.

Last week, his party made representations to Tamil Nadu Education and Information Minister Rajamohan, and film producers association as well. Also, an "ultimatum has been given to Kamal Haasan and his production house Raj Kamal Films to change the name; more than 10 days have passed, and they have not changed the name," he said.

Instead, posters have appeared in the urban areas of the state with the same name Sandiyar, and hence, the party has to move on to the next stage.

Accordingly, the party has decided to take out a big rally from Rajarathinam Stadium to Shastri Bhavan in Chennai and stage a protest on December 7. Following the protest, the party has a plan to submit a memorandum to the Central Board of Film Certification and later that day, conduct a seminar in which social activists would take part to further mobilise opinion against that name.