The agreement has been signed between Tata Steel and SG Tech Engineering Private Ltd (SG Spectra), a company associated with the promoter group of APL Apollo, to set up an exclusive contract, the steel giant said in a press statement.

Subsequently, Tata Steel will also make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd at Rs 2,301.40 per share, taking the total consideration of Rs 16,756 crore.

The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals, and Tata Steel expects to obtain these approvals in the coming months and close the composite set of transactions within FY27, according to the statement.

For Tata Steel, APL Apollo will now be the vehicle to drive downstream growth in steel tubes and colour coated products. The new entity, APL Apollo Tubes Pvt Ltd, will build up to a 15.5 MTPA capacity by 2035, including 9 MTPA of steel tubes and 6.5 MTPA of colour coated products.