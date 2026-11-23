The clarification came a day after FSSAI said it sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after finding its packaged drinking water sample "unsafe".

In a statement, Bisleri International said that it has not received any notice from the FSSAI. It also mentioned that a referral lab had found the presence of 'bromate' within the prescribed limit.

The company's statement follows the FSSAI's social media post on Sunday informing that it has sanctioned prosecution against the company over unsafe packaged drinking water.