The top court directed that the appeals against deletions of voters, especially from assembly constituencies where civic body polls are scheduled, be prioritised.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the tribunals to segregate appeals into two categories, those challenging the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls and those challenging the inclusion of names.

It said that appeals challenging voter inclusions did not require the same degree of urgency and could be taken up subsequently.

It also directed the poll panel to identify suitable premises at different locations across Kolkata to facilitate easier access to the appellate tribunals and expedite the disposal of pending appeals.

It said that appeals concerning voters falling within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation should be given preference.