The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) Winter Outlook 2026, jointly prepared by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Beijing Normal University and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, forecasts wetter conditions in countries including Nepal, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The report warns that heavy precipitation could trigger localised floods, landslides and avalanches in the western Himalaya, while some parts of the region may experience dry spells and an increased risk of forest fires.

The outlook comes as the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports a strong-to-very-strong El Nino, with around a 60 per cent chance of it becoming the strongest since records began in 1950.

ICIMOD scientists said the weather phenomenon could bring more rain to the Himalayan foothills and increased snowfall at higher elevations.

The report follows a particularly destructive monsoon season in Nepal and Bhutan, marked by disasters linked to changes in high-mountain glaciers and permafrost.