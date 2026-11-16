DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 16, 2026?

1. Theni driver death: Five bruises found on his back; post-mortem opinion reserved

The post-mortem examination of Balakrishnan, who allegedly died by suicide by hanging inside a police station bathroom, has documented five bruises on his back and abrasions on other parts of his body. This raises questions about the circumstances in which he sustained the injuries.

2. Library book procurement scam: DVAC conducts raids across seven places in TN

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting searches at seven places across Tamil Nadu in connection with the FIR registered over alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for government libraries.

3. TVS family dispute deepens as Lakshmi Venu seeks fair share of family assets from Venu Srinivasan

Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the joint family assets of the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, in yet another fresh development.

4. Rs 21 crore Madurai Tanishq heist: Main accused Nisanth arrested from omnibus near Dharmapuri

Police arrested Nisanth (25), the main accused in the Rs 21 crore Tanishq showroom robbery in Madurai, from near Dharmapuri on Monday.

5. TN govt announces hike in monsoon relief aid for saltpan workers

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced an increase in the monsoon relief assistance for registered salt pan workers in the state from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per family.

6. TN govt withdraws 600 cases against over 90,000 farmers, teachers

Tamil Nadu government has issued formal orders to withdraw 600 cases registered against over 92,000 farmers and teachers, who staged peaceful protests between May 2021 and April 2026.

7. Cyclone Akvan to intensify tomorrow; orange alert for Chennai on Nov 18, 19

The deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The system is currently moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening (November 17).

8. WPI inflation rises to series high of 12.29 pc in Oct as fuel, power strain pockets

The wholesale inflation in October was recorded at 12.29 per cent, the highest in the new Wholesale Price Index (WPI) series with base year 2022-23, driven mainly by costlier fuel and power, and non-food items.