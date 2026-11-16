Rs 21 crore Madurai Tanishq heist: Main accused Nisanth arrested from omnibus near Dharmapuri

Nisanth's father, girlfriend also held

On November 14, the Madurai city police had arrested Nisanth’s father Suresh (50) and girlfriend Meenakshi (23), and recovered around 6 kg of gold and diamond jewellery hidden in agricultural land near the Madakulam tank. Both have been remanded in judicial custody until November 29.

Police said Nisanth is the mastermind, and that Suresh and Meenakshi allegedly helped him. “After robbing about 15 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from the showroom on Palanganatham Road in the early hours of November 12, Nisanth asked his father to come to a bridge near Thiruparankundram and handed over the valuables,” a senior police officer said.

“Nisanth then reached home at Palanganatham and planned with Meenakshi to hide the jewellery. The next day, he took his father’s auto and carried part of the jewellery, along with the clothes, gloves and other items used in the crime, to the field. He buried the valuables there and burnt the clothes, cap and other materials,” the officer said. Nisanth also told Meenakshi where the valuables were buried, he added. Nisanth then escaped from Madurai.

A police source said the scooty used in the crime belongs to Meenakshi, and that Nisanth committed the robbery to help her complete the construction of her house in Thiruppalai.