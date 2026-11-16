Rs 21 crore Madurai Tanishq heist: Main accused Nisanth arrested from omnibus near Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Police arrested Nisanth (25), the main accused in the Rs 21 crore Tanishq showroom robbery in Madurai, from near Dharmapuri on Monday.
Police sources said the driver of an omnibus travelling from Bengaluru to Salem grew suspicious of Nisanth’s behaviour and alerted the Adhiyamankottai police. A police team intercepted the bus near the Sesampatti bypass in Dharmapuri district. Nisanth allegedly tried to escape through a window of the bus, but the police surrounded him and arrested him.
The Adhiyamanokottai police informed the special team investigating the heist, and the team from Madurai rushed to Dharmapuri to take him into custody.
Meanwhile, police said the remaining jewellery could be recovered only after Nisanth is brought to Madurai and interrogated, as he fled with it and has not yet disclosed where it is.
On November 14, the Madurai city police had arrested Nisanth’s father Suresh (50) and girlfriend Meenakshi (23), and recovered around 6 kg of gold and diamond jewellery hidden in agricultural land near the Madakulam tank. Both have been remanded in judicial custody until November 29.
Police said Nisanth is the mastermind, and that Suresh and Meenakshi allegedly helped him. “After robbing about 15 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from the showroom on Palanganatham Road in the early hours of November 12, Nisanth asked his father to come to a bridge near Thiruparankundram and handed over the valuables,” a senior police officer said.
“Nisanth then reached home at Palanganatham and planned with Meenakshi to hide the jewellery. The next day, he took his father’s auto and carried part of the jewellery, along with the clothes, gloves and other items used in the crime, to the field. He buried the valuables there and burnt the clothes, cap and other materials,” the officer said. Nisanth also told Meenakshi where the valuables were buried, he added. Nisanth then escaped from Madurai.
A police source said the scooty used in the crime belongs to Meenakshi, and that Nisanth committed the robbery to help her complete the construction of her house in Thiruppalai.
Nisanth and Meenakshi jointly run a YouTube channel, “Meenakshi Nachiyar”. They met while studying at a well-known arts and science college in Madurai. Although Nisanth dropped out, they stayed together. When he became a freelance editor for a popular local YouTube channel, he helped her get a job there. Meenakshi reportedly also campaigned for a political party on YouTube during the recent Assembly election.
Investigators also found that Nisanth had visited the showroom twice before the robbery. Between 3 am and 4 am on November 5, he tried to enter through the lift maintenance area on the upper floor but failed. Police believe this trial run helped him identify the entry points. On November 12, he entered through a small lift maintenance door and climbed down a lift rope to the first-floor showroom, above the ground-level parking area.
Police later reviewed the CCTV footage and grew suspicious of a person with a tattooed hand. They showed it to the showroom staff, and one employee reportedly identified Nisanth, a police source said.