TN govt withdraws 600 cases against over 90,000 farmers, teachers

The government order follows an announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on September 2, 2026, under Rule 110, an official release from the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department said here on Monday.

During the session, the chief minister assured the House that cases registered during previous regimes against farmers and teachers who protested peacefully to press for their demands would be withdrawn.

Acting on the CM's directive, authorities identified 600 cases registered between May 2021 and April 2026.