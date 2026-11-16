Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of strikes that killed 3 including child, and other Mideast news

Houthis say strikes killed 3 people in Yemen

Houthi health authorities said on Monday three Yemenis, including a child, were killed in two separate strikes in areas controlled by the Iran-backed rebels.

The child was killed in a drone strike on a house in the al-Sarar quarter of the capital, Sanaa, which also wounded seven others, Health Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said.

Separate airstrikes on Monday morning hit a private fuel station and killed two people and wounded eight in Harf Sufian district in the Omran province, 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of Sanaa, al-Asbahi said.

Al-Asbahi blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government.

The decade-long fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia flared up since mid July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire that had largely stopped clashes in Yemen's civil war.

The Houthis launched missile and drone attacks on the kingdom, which responded with airstrikes on the Houthi-held areas in Yemen.

The Houthis also attacked Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen and captured strategic areas along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial waterway for global trade.