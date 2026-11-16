Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders file plea in SC, seek nod to question EC over SIR

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Monday moved a plea before the Supreme Court seeking a nod to serve a set of 'interrogatories' on the Election Commission, asking it to answer questions on the decision-making process in the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls.
In the application filed in his pending petition, Gandhi and others have sought sworn responses from the Deputy Election Commissioner, who had filed the poll panel's counter-affidavit, the CEC and the two Election Commissioners on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the Commission's online electoral registration systems.
The plea questioned whether decisions concerning the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) were actually taken by the Election Commission as a collective body or whether the chief election commissioner exercised the EC's powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other Election Commissioners.
Gandhi and others also raised questions about the absence of a recorded EC's decision authorising the nationwide exercise, modifications to online Form 6, and the functioning of the ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases, which the petitioners have described as centralised and opaque.
The plea listed 48 questions for the EC, the CEC and officials on the decision-making process behind nationwide SIR. Gandhi and others have sought details of upgrades and alterations made to the EC's portal, including the identity of persons responsible for carrying them out.
The plea referred to EC's admission that the declaration was incorporated into the online version of Form 6 and said the poll panel's reply did not identify persons authorising the changes.
"Allow the present application and grant leave to the Petitioners to deliver to the Respondents the interrogatories set out in …hereto and direct that the same be answered by way of Affidavit by persons of such identity as set out therein; and that copies of the records referred to in the answers be annexed thereto, and that any claim of privilege be stated specifically, record by record, with the grounds thereof, for adjudication by this Hon'ble Court," the plea said.
Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court's permission.
The EC, in its 248-page response to the petitions against the CEC and the decisions taken by it, defended the SIR. Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll body said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.
Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral rolls, it said.
"The attempt to make aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," said the affidavit, filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on behalf of the EC.
The EC said the affidavit itself had been approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members of the poll body. It said the SIR orders of June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026 were issued on unanimous decisions taken in compliance with Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.
Prior to this, on October 15, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had directed the Election Commission and its chief, Gyanesh Kumar, to respond to pleas by Rahul Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.
The pleas were filed after The Indian Express reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.
The top court is scheduled to hear pleas on November 17.