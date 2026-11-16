Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders file plea in SC, seek nod to question EC over SIR

"Allow the present application and grant leave to the Petitioners to deliver to the Respondents the interrogatories set out in …hereto and direct that the same be answered by way of Affidavit by persons of such identity as set out therein; and that copies of the records referred to in the answers be annexed thereto, and that any claim of privilege be stated specifically, record by record, with the grounds thereof, for adjudication by this Hon'ble Court," the plea said.

Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court's permission.

The EC, in its 248-page response to the petitions against the CEC and the decisions taken by it, defended the SIR. Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll body said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral rolls, it said.